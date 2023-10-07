The Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies to start the NLDS on Saturday at 6:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Truist Park. Spencer Strider will take the mound first for the Braves, while the Phillies will counter with Ranger Suarez.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +170. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have three wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves are 96-51 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.3% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 37-17 (winning 68.5% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 162 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 92 times (92-67-3).

The Braves are 17-15-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 52-29 52-29 30-24 74-34 81-49 23-9

