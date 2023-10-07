North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bertie County This Week
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Bertie County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Bertie County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lawrence Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on October 7
- Location: Kinston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.