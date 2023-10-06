If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wilson County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Wilson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Beddingfield High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hunt High School at East Wake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Wendell, NC

Wendell, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson Preparatory Academy at KIPP Pride High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gaston, NC

Gaston, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fike High School at Charles B Aycock High School