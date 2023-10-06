North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Surry County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Surry County, North Carolina has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Surry County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Surry High School at Surry Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dobson, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stokes High School at Mount Airy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Wilkes High School at Elkin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Elkin, NC
- Conference: Northwest 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
