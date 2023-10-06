High school football is on the schedule this week in Stanly County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

West Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Marshville, NC

Marshville, NC Conference: Rocky River 2A/3A

Rocky River 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albemarle High School at South Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Norwood, NC

Norwood, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at North Stanly High School