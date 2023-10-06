If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Sampson County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information below.

Sampson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

North Duplin High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Salemburg, NC

Salemburg, NC Conference: Carolina 1A

Carolina 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Springs High School at Clinton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clinton, NC

Clinton, NC Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A

Southeastern Athletic 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hobbton High School at Pender High School