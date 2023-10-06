North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Rutherford County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hendersonville High School at East Rutherford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bostic, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brevard High School at Chase High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Forest City, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patton High School at R-S Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rutherfordton, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
