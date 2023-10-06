North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pender County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Pender County, North Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Pender County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
East Bladen High School at Heide Trask Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rocky Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Brunswick High School at Topsail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hampstead, NC
- Conference: Mideastern 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Pender High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Burgaw, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
