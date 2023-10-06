The Carolina Panthers have +50000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the NFL as of October 6.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

Sportsbooks rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 31st in the NFL.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Panthers have had the second-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +50000.

With odds of +50000, the Panthers have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina is winless against the spread this season.

One of the Panthers' four games this season has hit the over.

The Panthers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Panthers are putting up 282.5 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 14th defensively with 313 yards allowed per game.

The Panthers are totaling 16.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 25th, allowing 25.5 points per contest.

Panthers Impact Players

In four games, Adam Thielen has 27 catches for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs.

Bryce Young has thrown for 503 yards (167.7 per game), completing 65.0%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

Also, Young has run for 61 yards and zero scores.

Miles Sanders has run for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), completing 58.6%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in one game.

Brian Burns has been doing his part on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Panthers.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +10000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +5000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +4000 4 October 1 Vikings L 21-13 +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +10000 9 November 5 Colts - +12500 10 November 9 @ Bears - +30000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +900 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +5000 15 December 17 Falcons - +10000 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

