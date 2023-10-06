In Moore County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Richmond Senior High School at Union Pines High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Cameron, NC

Cameron, NC Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A

Sandhills 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Seaforth High School at North Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Robbins, NC

Robbins, NC Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A

Mid-Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lee County High School at Pinecrest High School