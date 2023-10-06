In Moore County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Martin County
  • Wake County
  • Durham County

    • Moore County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Richmond Senior High School at Union Pines High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cameron, NC
    • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seaforth High School at North Moore High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Robbins, NC
    • Conference: Mid-Carolina 1A/2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lee County High School at Pinecrest High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Southern Pines, NC
    • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.