North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Garinger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palisades High School at Olympic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Butler High School at Rocky River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mint Hill, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardrey Kell High School at Myers Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: So Meck 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Day School at Charlotte Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Providence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: Southwestern 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weddington High School at Porter Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Indian Trail, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Huntersville, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Cornelius, NC
- Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvian Community School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Norman Charter High School at North Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New London, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
