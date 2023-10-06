This week, there's high school football on the docket in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

  • Wake County
  • Durham County

    • Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Hopewell High School at Julius Chambers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mallard Creek High School at Harding University High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Garinger High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Olympic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palisades High School at Olympic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler High School at Rocky River High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Mint Hill, NC
    • Conference: Southwestern 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ardrey Kell High School at Myers Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: So Meck 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Providence Day School at Charlotte Country Day School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: NCISAA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Providence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Charlotte, NC
    • Conference: Southwestern 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Weddington High School at Porter Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Indian Trail, NC
    • Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Mecklenburg High School at North Mecklenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Huntersville, NC
    • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Charlotte High School at William Amos Hough High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Cornelius, NC
    • Conference: Queen City 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corvian Community School at Carver High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Winston Salem, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Norman Charter High School at North Stanly High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: New London, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.