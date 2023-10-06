Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lenoir County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Lenoir County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Southwest Onslow High School at South Lenoir High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Deep Run, NC

Deep Run, NC Conference: East Central 2A

East Central 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lawrence Academy at Bethel Christian Academy