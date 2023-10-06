The Kansas State Wildcats (3-1) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

Friday, October 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 41, Oklahoma State 14

Kansas State 41, Oklahoma State 14 Kansas State has a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oklahoma State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cowboys have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +340 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-11.5)



Kansas State (-11.5) Against the spread, Kansas State is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Wildcats have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Oklahoma State has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) Three of Kansas State's games this season have gone over Friday's over/under of 53.5 points.

This season, Oklahoma State has played only one game with a combined score over 53.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, eight points more than the point total of 53.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 52.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 35 26 ATS Record 3-1-0 3-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 48.5 45 Implied Total AVG 25.3 28 24 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.