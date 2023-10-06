There is high school football action in Johnston County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Goldsboro High School at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Beddingfield High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC Conference: Neuse 6 2A

Neuse 6 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Johnston High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Wayne High School at South Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks, NC Conference: Quad County 3A

Quad County 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Willow Spring High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Clayton High School