North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hoke County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hoke County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Hoke County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Hoke County High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.