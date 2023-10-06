North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Halifax County, North Carolina this week, we've got the information.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Roanoke Rapids High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- Conference: The Big East 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Edgecombe High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Halifax, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
