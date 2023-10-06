North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Guilford County, North Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northeast Guilford High School at Dudley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ragsdale High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
