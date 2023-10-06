This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Clemmons, NC

Clemmons, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Winston-Salem, NC

Winston-Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Bishop McGuinness High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Eastern Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Gibsonville, NC

Gibsonville, NC Conference: Mid-State 3A

Mid-State 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corvian Community School at Carver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Winston Salem, NC

Winston Salem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC Conference: Central Piedmont 4A

Central Piedmont 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Walkertown, NC

Walkertown, NC Conference: Conference 34 2A

Conference 34 2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Oak Grove High School