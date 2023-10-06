North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Forsyth County, North Carolina. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Community School of Davidson at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Lake Preparatory High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corvian Community School at Carver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davie County High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Davidson High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid Piedmont 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.