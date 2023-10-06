North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Craven County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Craven County, North Carolina this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Craven County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Farmville Central High School at West Craven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Vanceboro, NC
- Conference: Eastern Plains 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School - Onslow at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: New Bern, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jacksonville High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Havelock, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.