High school football is on the schedule this week in Caldwell County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Caldwell County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hibriten High School at Ashe County High School