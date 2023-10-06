If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Hickory Ridge High School at Lake Norman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Central Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Cabarrus High School at A.L. Brown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, NC Conference: Greater Metro 4A

Greater Metro 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesse C. Carson High School at Northwest Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC Conference: South Piedmont 3A

South Piedmont 3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pleasant High School at Union Academy Charter School