North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Buncombe County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Clyde A. Erwin High at AC Reynolds High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enka High School at McDowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Marion, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asheville High School at T.C. Roberson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Asheville, NC
- Conference: The Mountain 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
