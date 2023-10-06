North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bladen County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Bladen County, North Carolina this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Bladen County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
West Bladen High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Dunn, NC
- Conference: Southeastern Athletic 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.