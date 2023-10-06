North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Anson County, North Carolina this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Anson County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Anson Senior High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
