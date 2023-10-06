North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alamance County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Alamance County, North Carolina is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Alamance County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Northwood High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Graham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
