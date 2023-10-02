Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +50000, the Carolina Panthers have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 2.
Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Panthers are 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Panthers have experienced the third-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the start to +50000.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Panthers have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina is winless against the spread this season.
- One Panthers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
- The Panthers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.
- This season, Carolina has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Panthers are averaging 282.5 yards per game on offense this year (25th in NFL), and they are allowing 313 yards per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Panthers rank 24th in scoring offense (16.8 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (25.5 points allowed per game) this season.
Panthers Impact Players
- In four games, Adam Thielen has 27 receptions for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs.
- In three games, Bryce Young has thrown for 503 yards (167.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.0%.
- On the ground, Young has scored zero TDs and gained 61 yards.
- Miles Sanders has run for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- In one game, Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 58.6%.
- On defense, Brian Burns has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in four games.
Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Panthers Player Futures
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+8000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|L 20-17
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|L 37-27
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|L 21-13
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+50000
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.