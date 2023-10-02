North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Martin County This Week
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Martin County, North Carolina this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Martin County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Columbia High School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 2
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
