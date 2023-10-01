Sebastian Korda has a match with Francisco Cerundolo coming up next in the Rolex Shanghai Masters round of 16. Korda is +1400 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Qi Zhong Tennis Center.

Korda at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: October 2-15

October 2-15 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Korda's Next Match

In the round of 16 on Tuesday, October 10 (at 1:50 AM ET), Korda will play Cerundolo, after getting past Daniil Medvedev 7-6, 6-2 in the previous round.

Korda has current moneyline odds of -250 to win his next matchup versus Cerundolo.

Korda Stats

Korda is coming off a 7-6, 6-2 win over No. 3-ranked Medvedev in the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Through 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, Korda is 32-17 and has not won a title.

In 13 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Korda has gone 28-12.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Korda has played 49 matches and 25.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Korda has played 40 matches over the past 12 months, and 25.8 games per match.

Korda, over the past year, has won 82.6% of his service games and 24.0% of his return games.

On hard courts, Korda, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 84.4% of his service games and 24.6% of his return games.

