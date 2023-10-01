Will Giovanni Ricci cash his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Carolina Panthers take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ricci will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Giovanni Ricci score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Ricci's stats last season: eight catches, 100 yards, 9.1 yards per game (on nine targets).

In six games last year, Ricci failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Giovanni Ricci Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Giants 1 1 16 0 Week 3 Saints 2 1 15 0 Week 5 49ers 3 3 27 0 Week 9 @Bengals 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Falcons 1 1 2 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1 1 32 0

Rep Giovanni Ricci with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.