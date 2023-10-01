Should you bet on Bryce Young getting into the end zone in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Bryce Young score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Young has 51 rushing yards (25.5 ypg) on five carries.

In two games, Young has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Bryce Young Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Falcons 20 38 146 1 2 3 17 0 Week 2 Saints 22 33 153 1 0 2 34 0

