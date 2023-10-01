Sunday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (104-57) and Washington Nationals (70-91) squaring off at Truist Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:05 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Dodd to the mound, while Jackson Rutledge (1-1) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Braves vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won three of their last six games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 146 times this season and won 96, or 65.8%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 35-15, a 70% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta leads MLB with 938 runs scored this season.

The Braves' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule