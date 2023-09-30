The Citadel Bulldogs (0-4) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a battle of SoCon opponents.

It's been a difficult stretch for Citadel, which ranks 0-worst in scoring offense (5 points per game) and 10th-worst in scoring defense (42.3 points per game allowed) in 2023. Western Carolina's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 13th-best in the FCS with 36.8 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 27 points per game, which ranks 63rd.

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Citadel Key Statistics

Western Carolina Citadel 517.8 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (104th) 368 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 520 (127th) 199 (19th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.5 (91st) 318.8 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.5 (126th) 5 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (22nd)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 1,019 yards on 71.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 73 yards .

Desmond Reid has run for 469 yards on 80 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also tacked on 10 catches, totaling 115 yards.

Branson Adams has totaled 125 yards on 18 carries, while also catching nine passes for 71 yards and two scores.

Censere Lee has racked up 251 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

AJ Colombo has 11 receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 220 yards (55 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Corey Washington's 11 receptions (on 10 targets) have netted him 168 yards (42 ypg).

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher has racked up 211 yards (70.3 ypg) on 22-of-36 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

Cooper Wallace has carried the ball 41 times for a team-high 178 yards (44.5 per game). He has also caught six passes for 66 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Johnny Crawford III has piled up 90 yards on 29 attempts.

Tyson Trottier's team-high 75 yards as a receiver have come on one catches (out of zero targets) with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has hauled in five receptions totaling 70 yards so far this campaign.

