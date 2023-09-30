The field at the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Arkansas will feature Perrine Delacour. She and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $2,300,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,438-yard course from September 29-30.

Looking to place a bet on Delacour at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +6600 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Delacour Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Perrine Delacour Insights

Over her last 20 rounds, Delacour has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in five of her last 20 rounds played.

Over her last 20 rounds, Delacour has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five appearances, Delacour has finished in the top 20 once.

In her past five appearances, Delacour has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Delacour hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 30 -2 285 0 13 0 0 $476,490

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,025 yards, 587 yards longer than the 6,438-yard par 71 at this week's event.

Pinnacle Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Delacour has played in the past year (6,554 yards) is 116 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,438).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -1 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Delacour's Last Time Out

Delacour was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.05-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship placed her in the 38th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Delacour shot better than 82% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Delacour shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Delacour recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Delacour's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were less than the field average of 5.3.

In that last competition, Delacour's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Delacour finished the Kroger Queen City Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Delacour carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.6).

