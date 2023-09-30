The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-1) at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

North Carolina Central ranks 58th in total offense this year (360.3 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 17th-best in the FCS with 360.3 yards allowed per game. Campbell's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FCS with 439.5 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 391.3 total yards per game, which ranks 90th.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Key Statistics

North Carolina Central Campbell 360.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.5 (12th) 259.3 (32nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.3 (102nd) 158 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.3 (47th) 202.3 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 281.3 (11th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Walker Harris has racked up 418 yards (104.5 ypg) on 34-of-52 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Latrell Collier has 290 rushing yards on 63 carries, scoring three touchdowns. He's also added 114 yards (28.5 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown.

Davius Richard has carried the ball 24 times for 148 yards (37 per game) and three touchdowns.

Quentin McCall has hauled in seven catches for 136 yards (34 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Devin Smith has hauled in 10 passes while averaging 31 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has 1,118 passing yards, or 279.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.8% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with one interception. He's also helped out on the ground with 18.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

NaQuari Rogers has carried the ball 42 times for 255 yards, with four touchdowns.

Lamagea McDowell has run for 143 yards across 36 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins has totaled 24 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 267 (66.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 17 times and has three touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has put up a 240-yard season so far. He's caught 16 passes on 12 targets.

Chaney Fitzgerald has racked up 197 reciving yards (49.3 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Carolina Central or Campbell gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.