According to our computer model, the North Carolina Central Eagles will take down the Campbell Fighting Camels when the two teams match up at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Carolina Central (-4.3) 54.6 North Carolina Central 29, Campbell 25

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

North Carolina Central Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Eagles games.

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels is 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Fighting Camels have gone over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina Central 32.3 24.8 47 21 18.5 37.5 Campbell 37.3 25 24 31 50.5 19

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.