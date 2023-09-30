The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-3) visit the Norfolk State Spartans (2-2) at William 'Dick' Price Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Norfolk State is putting up 331.8 yards per game on offense this year (71st in the FCS), and is giving up 327.3 yards per game (49th) on the defensive side of the ball. NC A&T's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 8.3 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 83rd with 30.7 points ceded per contest.

NC A&T vs. Norfolk State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: William 'Dick' Price Stadium

NC A&T vs. Norfolk State Key Statistics

NC A&T Norfolk State 171 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.8 (57th) 385 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 327.3 (62nd) 128 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.8 (25th) 43 (130th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 142 (107th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

NC A&T Stats Leaders

Zach Yeager has compiled 113 yards on 43.6% passing this season.

Fredderick Graves has rushed 35 times for 189 yards, with one touchdown.

Kenji Christian has 43 receiving yards (14.3 yards per game) on six catches while racking up 158 rushing yards on 27 attempts.

Laquan Veney has put together a 16-yard season so far. He's caught one pass on one target.

Nic Wilds-Lawing has racked up 15 reciving yards (5 ypg) this season.

Norfolk State Stats Leaders

Otto Kuhns has thrown for 513 yards (128.3 ypg) to lead Norfolk State, completing 51.2% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 132 rushing yards on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, X'Zavion Evans, has carried the ball 32 times for 197 yards (49.3 per game).

Kevon King has carried the ball 25 times for 141 yards (35.3 per game).

Aaron Moore's 172 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has registered 12 receptions and three touchdowns.

Andre Pegues has grabbed eight passes while averaging 38.5 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jayden Homuth has a total of 93 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing three throws and scoring one touchdown.

