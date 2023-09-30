According to our computer model, the North Carolina A&T Aggies will defeat the Norfolk State Spartans when the two teams play at William 'Dick' Price Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which starts at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

NC A&T vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction NC A&T (-1.0) 41.3 NC A&T 21, Norfolk State 20

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

No Aggies one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans covered just twice in 11 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven of Spartans games hit the over.

Aggies vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Norfolk State 21.3 27.8 24.0 33.0 20.3 26.0 NC A&T 8.3 30.7 16.0 30.0 4.5 31.0

