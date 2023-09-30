The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Rogers, Arkansas at Pinnacle Country Club from September 29-30 will feature Lydia Ko in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Ko at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Ko Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Ko has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 16 rounds played.

Ko has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Ko has had an average finish of 58th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Ko hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 58th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 34 -3 278 2 15 3 4 $2.6M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,025 yards in the past year, while Pinnacle Country Club is set for a shorter 6,438 yards.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Ko will take to the 6,438-yard course this week at Pinnacle Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,586 yards during the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko finished in the 40th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

She finished in the 69th percentile on par 4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ko was better than 38% of the competitors (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Ko recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Kroger Queen City Championship, Ko had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Ko's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Kroger Queen City Championship were more than the field average (5.3).

In that most recent competition, Ko's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Ko ended the Kroger Queen City Championship registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Kroger Queen City Championship averaged 1.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ko finished without one.

