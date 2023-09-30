East Carolina vs. Rice: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A matchup of AAC teams features the Rice Owls (2-2) taking on the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Rice vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
East Carolina vs. Rice Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Rice Stadium
East Carolina vs. Rice Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Rice Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rice (-3.5)
|46.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Rice (-3.5)
|46.5
|-176
|+146
East Carolina vs. Rice Betting Trends
- East Carolina has covered twice in four chances against the spread this year.
- The Pirates have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- Rice has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
