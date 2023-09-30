The East Carolina Pirates should win their game versus the Rice Owls at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

East Carolina vs. Rice Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+3) Over (45.5) East Carolina 30, Rice 28

Week 5 AAC Predictions

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

East Carolina has a 1-2 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 3 points or more this season.

Two of the Pirates' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average point total for East Carolina this year is 3.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Rice Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Owls have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Owls have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Rice has yet to cover a spread (0-1) when they are at least 3-point favorites.

Two Owls games (out of three) have gone over the point total this season.

The total for this game is 45.5, 10.3 points fewer than the average total in Rice games thus far this season.

Pirates vs. Owls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 35.3 31.8 51.0 24.0 19.5 39.5 East Carolina 22.0 26.0 28.5 15.5 15.5 36.5

