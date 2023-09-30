Duke vs. Notre Dame: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) take the 18th-ranked scoring offense in the country into a clash with the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0), with the No. 4 scoring defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Fighting Irish are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 52.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
Duke vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|52.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-5.5)
|51.5
|-220
|+180
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Duke vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Duke has covered three times in three matchups with a spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Notre Dame has covered three times in five games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.
Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
|To Win the ACC
|+800
|Bet $100 to win $800
