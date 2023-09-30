The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) hit the road to square off against the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Notre Dame has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank 17th-best in scoring offense (39.6 points per game) and 14th-best in scoring defense (12.8 points allowed per game). Duke ranks 49th in the FBS with 424.5 total yards per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks 15th-best by surrendering only 276.3 total yards per contest.

We will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ABC.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Wilmington, North Carolina

Wilmington, North Carolina Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Duke vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Duke Notre Dame 424.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 477.2 (3rd) 276.3 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.6 (43rd) 200.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.8 (28th) 224 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (33rd) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

Duke Stats Leaders

Riley Leonard has thrown for 778 yards on 67-of-99 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 238 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Jordan Waters has run for 258 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also tacked on five catches, totaling 76 yards.

Jalon Calhoun paces his team with 258 receiving yards on 20 receptions with one touchdown.

Jordan Moore has put together a 246-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 20 passes on 31 targets.

Nicky Dalmolin's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 108 yards (27 ypg).

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has 1,236 yards passing for Notre Dame, completing 70.4% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdowns this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 591 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times.

Jeremiyah Love has piled up 176 yards on 26 attempts, scoring one time.

Chris Tyree has hauled in nine catches for 241 yards (48.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jayden Thomas has put up a 195-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 13 passes on 19 targets.

Jaden Greathouse has been the target of 15 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 166 yards, an average of 33.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

