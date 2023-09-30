In the contest between the Duke Blue Devils and Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM, our computer model expects the Blue Devils to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Duke vs. Notre Dame Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (+5.5) Under (52.5) Duke 25, Notre Dame 23

Week 5 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 35.1% chance of a victory for the Blue Devils.

The Blue Devils have compiled a perfect 3-0-0 record against the spread this season.

Duke is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Two of the Blue Devils' three games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Duke this year is 3.7 points lower than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fighting Irish have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Against the spread, the Fighting Irish are 3-1-1 this year.

Notre Dame is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Fighting Irish have seen three of its five games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 52.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for Notre Dame games this season.

Blue Devils vs. Fighting Irish 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Notre Dame 39.6 12.8 37 12.3 45 24 Duke 37.3 8.8 36 9.3 41 7

