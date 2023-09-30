The Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-1) at O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

North Carolina Central is totaling 32.3 points per game offensively this year (27th in the FCS), and is giving up 24.8 points per game (47th) on the other side of the ball. Campbell's defense ranks 49th in the FCS with 25.0 points surrendered per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 10th-best by accumulating 37.3 points per game.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Campbell North Carolina Central 439.5 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 360.3 (44th) 391.3 (102nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.3 (32nd) 158.3 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.0 (48th) 281.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.3 (57th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Campbell Stats Leaders

Hajj-Malik Williams has recored 1,118 passing yards, or 279.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.8% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 18.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, NaQuari Rogers, has carried the ball 42 times for 255 yards (63.8 per game) with four touchdowns.

Lamagea McDowell has piled up 143 yards (on 36 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Vincent Wilkins' 267 receiving yards (66.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 receptions on 17 targets with three touchdowns.

Jalen Kelsey has 16 receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 240 yards (60.0 yards per game) this year.

Chaney Fitzgerald's 20 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Walker Harris has thrown for 418 yards (104.5 ypg) to lead North Carolina Central, completing 65.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Latrell Collier, has carried the ball 63 times for 290 yards (72.5 per game) and three touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 114 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown through the air.

Davius Richard has piled up 148 yards on 24 attempts, scoring three times.

Quentin McCall has hauled in seven receptions for 136 yards (34.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Devin Smith has put together a 124-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 10 passes on 13 targets.

