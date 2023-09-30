Braves vs. Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 30
Spencer Strider looks for his 20th win of the year when his Atlanta Braves (103-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-90). First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.
The Braves will give the nod to Strider (19-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 20 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-4, 6.42 ERA).
Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
- The 24-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
- Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 31 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.
Spencer Strider vs. Nationals
- The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 151 home runs, 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon
- The Nationals will send Adon (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
- Adon is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.
- Adon has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this outing.
- In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Joan Adon vs. Braves
- He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 933 total runs scored while batting .276 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .501 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 304 home runs (first in the league).
- Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.
