The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The Mountaineers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under is 50.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Monroe, Georgia
  • Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline
BetMGM Appalachian State (-13.5) 50.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Appalachian State (-13.5) 51.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

  • Appalachian State has a record of 2-1-1 against the spread this season.
  • The Mountaineers have been favored by 13.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • UL Monroe has won one game against the spread this year.
  • The Warhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

Appalachian State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the Sun Belt +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.