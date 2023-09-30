The Appalachian State Mountaineers (2-2) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium.

Offensively, Appalachian State ranks 35th in the FBS with 35.3 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 98th in points allowed (333.8 points allowed per contest). UL Monroe ranks 12th-worst in total yards per game (301.7), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 90th in the FBS with 383.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Appalachian State vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

Appalachian State UL Monroe 442.5 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (131st) 333.8 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.7 (17th) 202.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.3 (19th) 240 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.3 (130th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 890 yards (222.5 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 57.6% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 83 rushing yards on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has 529 rushing yards on 106 carries with four touchdowns.

This season, Maquel Haywood has carried the ball 34 times for 119 yards (29.8 per game).

Kaedin Robinson's leads his squad with 205 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 catches (out of 21 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DaShaun Davis has caught 13 passes while averaging 42.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dalton Stroman has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven passes and scoring one touchdown.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has put up 165 passing yards, or 55 per game, so far this season. He has completed 44.4% of his passes. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Smith, has carried the ball 22 times for 220 yards (73.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has run for 185 yards across 30 attempts.

Tyrone Howell paces his squad with 172 receiving yards on 15 catches with one touchdown.

Dariyan Wiley has racked up 56 receiving yards (18.7 yards per game) on five receptions.

Nyny Davis' five catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 25 yards (8.3 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Appalachian State or UL Monroe gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.