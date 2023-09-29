High school football competition in Wilkes County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    North Wilkes High School at North Surry High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mount Airy, NC
    • Conference: Conference 37 2A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilkes Central High School at East Surry High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

