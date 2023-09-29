North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilkes County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Wilkes County, North Carolina is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Other Games in North Carolina This Week
Wilkes County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
North Wilkes High School at North Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mount Airy, NC
- Conference: Conference 37 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilkes Central High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
