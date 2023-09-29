Root for your favorite local high school football team in Stanly County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in North Carolina This Week

Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Piedmont High School at West Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Oakboro, NC

Oakboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29

7:30 PM ET on September 29 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A

Yadkin Valley 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School