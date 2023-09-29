North Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Stanly County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Stanly County, North Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Stanly County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Piedmont High School at West Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Oakboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Stanly High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mount Pleasant, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Union Academy Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Yadkin Valley 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
