If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Scotland County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!

    • Scotland County, North Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Union Pines High School at Scotland High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Laurinburg, NC
    • Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

